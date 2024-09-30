Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has tied the knot with her partner Ramona Agruma, following their engagement at Disneyland.

In June 2022, Wilson was forced to publicly disclose her relationship with Agruma, 37, after Australian journalist Andrew Hornery announced his intention to run a story about the pair’s relationship. He has since apologised.

The 44-year-old shared her Valentine’s Day Disneyland engagement to her partner with a series of loved-up Instagram images in February last year, and the pair have now tied the knot.

Photos of the wedding have emerged online that show the loved-up pair sharing a kiss beneath a flower arch while wearing matching white dresses during the beautiful ceremony.

Rebel Wilson, who recently wed Ramona Agruma, shared a kiss during their private Italian wedding ceremony. The couple looked joyful in matching wedding dresses, holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes. pic.twitter.com/uC5GbdBm76 — Gossip In 60 Mins (@GossipIn60Mins) September 30, 2024

Wilson married Agruma in Sardinia, Italy on Saturday (28 September), following the pair taking their first vacation as a public couple in Italy, sources told People.

Wilson has previously spoke out about how her wife’s family doesn’t approve of their relationship.

Ramona Agruma (L) and Rebel Wilson (R) got engaged at Disneyland. (Getty/Jeff Spicer)

In an episode of the Life Uncut podcast, she said: “Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so, in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public.

“With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her. It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”

Who is Rebel Wilson’s wife, Ramona Agruma?

Ramona Agruma is a fashion designer and the founder of Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand, Lemon Vi Limon.

The entrepreneur founded the company in 2021. Its website states: “Whether you’re flying fancy, yacht hopping, or simply running errands around Beverly Hills, our apparel line will keep you confidently cosy.”

Together Wilson and Agruma share their daughter Royce Lillian, who was born in November 2022 via surrogacy.

Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma, and Royce Lillian Wilson visit Polly Pocket’s Airbnb in Littleton on 4 September, 2024 in Littleton, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Airbnb)

Ramona posts frequently on Instagram, sharing insights into her glamorous life, which includes promoting the clothing line and pictures of herself and Wilson enjoying holidays together.

She is also the founder of luxury jewellery company DeLys Joaillerie and a brand ambassador for luxury jewellery company Bee Goddess, which hand crafts its items in Istanbul.

In November 2022, Agruma teamed up with her now-wife to release a loungewear brand called R&R Club.