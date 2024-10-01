Jamie xx announces ‘In Waves’ world tour dates

Jamie xx has announced details of a headline world tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The musician has confirmed the In Waves Tour, which will see him perform across South America, Asia, North America and Europe in 2024 and 2025.

The North American leg of the tour begins in New York City, with a four night residency at Park Avenue Armory on 9-12 January.

He’ll then head to the likes of Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin and Boston across early 2025.

The European leg of the tour will see him headline shows in Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Milan and finish up in Paris at the Adidas Arena on 21 March.

He is also set to perform shows as part of the In Waves Tour in South America, kicking off in Mexico City on 2 October.

The DJ and producer will then head to Asia in late 2024, before a string of dates in Australia.

The tour is in support of his recently released album of the same name, which marked his second studio album overall.

It saw him reunite with The xx members, Romy and Oliver Sim on the track “Waited All Night”, as well as collaborate with Honey Dijon, Robyn and Kelsey Lu.

Ahead of Jamie xx tickets going on sale for his world tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Jamie xx tickets?

The general sale takes place from 10am local time on 4 October, with select cities available from ticketmaster.com / ticketmaster.ca / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.fr.

Fans can sign up for presale tickets for shows in Asia, North America and Europe via his official website. You’ll then be emailed details on how to access tickets early, which is set to take place at 10am local time on 3 October.

For other presales taking place, you can check your local listing below.