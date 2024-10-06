It’s official: Princess Diaries 3 is happening

This is not a drill, Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermpolis Renaldi is returning to govern Genovia and save us all in The Princess Diaries 3.

20 years afterThe Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement was released, The Princess Diaries 3 has officially been announced and director Adele Lim has been tapped for the project.

Rumours of a third instalment for the franchise had been circling for years, and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that there would be a third film back in 2022.

Though Anne Hathaway – who played Mia Thermopolis in the first two films – at the time publicly stated her support for the film, sources said she did not yet have a deal to return, concerning fans who would want to see a continuation of her story rather than a reboot of the series.

Luckily, fans have no need to be worried because Hathaway will in fact be reprising her role as the ruler of fictional country Genovia, which she confirmed with an Instagram reel featuring clips from the first two films.

Tagging Lim and Disney, Hathaway captioned it with: “Miracles happen. Back to Genovia. The fairy tale continues.”

Lim is a Malaysian screenwriter best known for writing Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as directing the 2023 comedy Joy Ride.

Speaking to Deadline, Lim said: “As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Hathaway has not remained dormant since The Princess Diaries films were released, and it appears another one of her iconic movies, The Devil Wears Prada, will also be getting the sequel treatment – which is apparently in the works at Disney.

It is not confirmed that Hathaway will reprise her role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada nor whether Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt will be returning either.

Most recently, Hathaway appeared in The Idea of You alongside Nicholas Galitzine of Red, White & Royal Blue fame, which sees her playing an older woman who captures the heart and attention of a 20-something boyband heartthrob.