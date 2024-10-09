The Princess Diaries star Anne Hathaway has reportedly apologised to journalist Kjersti Flaa after an awkward interview between the pair 12 years ago was unearthed.

Flaa, the same journalist who made headlines earlier this year after her interview with Gossip Girl‘s Blake Lively went viral, interviewed Hathaway as part of the promotion for 2012 film Les Misérables.

In clips shared on her YouTube series Flaawsome Talk, Hathaway curtly cuts off the Norwegian entertainment reporter’s suggestion that the star sing the responses to her questions, and proceeds to give stern, one-word answers.

“I was going to ask you to do the first question in singing. I sing it to you, then you sing back the answer,” Flaa laughs.

The Dark Knight star shoots back: “Well, I won’t be doing that but you’re more than welcome to sing.”

Later, Flaa asks the actress if she thought love was more passionate during the 19th century, when Les Mis is set.

“No,” Hathaway says, without offering any further detail.

“Do you remember your first crush?” Flaa tries. “Um, no,” Hathaway says again, and the interview is wrapped up.

After Flaa shared the awkward encounter on her social media platforms earlier this week, she reportedly received an email, apologising for the poor interview.

“Yesterday, I did receive an email. It was from Anne Hathaway’s publicist, and he forwarded a message to me from Anne,” she said on her YouTube channel. “I have to say, I was pretty shocked. I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never gonna even see that video. But she did. And she did something pretty amazing.”

The email explained what Hathaway “was going through right then when she did this interview”, and saying sorry.

“It was so touching,” Flaa continued. “Just talking about it makes me teary eyed, I was just so grateful that she did that. And it was a very personal note. We decided that I wouldn’t share exactly what was in the email, but I just wanted to share with you guys what she did.”

Flaa claimed that Hathaway also offered her the opportunity to interview her again for her next movie, which could be Mother Mary, a queer pop drama gay in which she stars alongside Michaela Coel and Hunter Schafer. Charli XCX is providing music for the soundtrack.

Flaa interviewed Lively in 2016, with the cringe-worthy incident going viral amid the drama surrounding domestic abuse film It Ends With Us, which was released this summer.

In the encounter, Flaa congratulates Lively on her “little bump” because the actress had recently revealed she was pregnant. The star then congratulates the journalist on her “little bump”, despite Flaa not being pregnant.

