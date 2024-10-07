Queer gamers are living their best life after a Rocky Horror Picture Show video game was announced – just in time for Halloween.

A terrifyingly-tantalising trailer for FreakZone Games’ The Rocky Horror Video Game was released in late September.

The 2D platformer, inspired by retro NES and Master System games, appears to be an adaptation of the acclaimed 1970s cult classic musical, set to 8-bit adaptations of its most famous songs including, of course, Time Warp.

Several characters, including Janet Weiss and Brad Majors, appear in the title as playable characters traversing the mysterious halls of Oakley Court once again.

The trailer itself comes complete with a pixel-perfect rendition of Tim Curry’s Dr Frank-N-Furter, who, according to the trailer, will “commit unspeakable acts upon humanity.”

FreakZone Games, which also worked on The Angry Video Game Nerd Adventures and the Nintendo Switch port of Spark the Electric Jester 3 invited players to “experience the strange journey of Brad and Janet like never before” in the “wild and wacky” retro platformer.

You may like to watch

“Jump to the left and dodge to the right in classic platforming action, along to 8-bit chiptune renditions of Rocky Horror’s legendary songs.”

The game is set for an October release date, though no definitive release day has been given. It will be playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, Steam, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

There is currently no option to pre-order the game on platforms and no store page is currently present on the PC marketplace Steam.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show had a huge impact on the LGBTQ+ community. The film’s queer themes – including a strong emphasis on sexual liberation and individuality – were one of the reasons it became such an enduring cult hit.

This year has been a great one for Rocky Horror Picture Show fans everywhere, with a West End production of the musical touring across the UK in 2024 and 2025.

The production, which features singer Jason Donovan as Frank-n-Furter, is the first in over two decades and will appear across the UK, including Blackpool, Sheffield, Liverpool, Edinburgh, and Newcastle.

In a statement on the announcement of the production, Donovan said he was “thrilled” to dive into the world of Rocky Horror and promised to deliver the “freshest Rocky EVER.”

“So, buckle up, as the show promises to be a wild and wicked ride!” he continued.