Mawaan Rizwan to star in Rocky Horror Show in London’s West End

Mawaan Rizwan is heading to London’s West End to star in the iconic musical, Rocky Horror.

The BAFTA-winning comedian will play the Narrator in the production at the Dominion Theatre between 6-20 September.

Rizwan said: “Rocky Horror was such a formative show for me as a performer, so I’m very excited and honoured to be a part of bringing it back. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this joyously anarchic classic once again!”

The show is heading to London for a limited two-week run as part of a huge nine month-long UK tour.

It’s set to begin in Wycombe on 27 August, with dates planned for Bath, York, Glasgow, Cardiff, Blackpool, Sheffield, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Newcastle.

While new dates have been confirmed for 2025 in the likes of Milton Keynes, Cheltenham, Swindon, Dartford, Birmingham, Darlington, Shrewsbury, Brighton, Oxford, Richmond and Stoke.

You may like to watch

Rizwan will join Jason Donovan in the show at the Dominion Theatre, who is taking on the role of Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter across the tour.

He said: “We promise to deliver the freshest Rocky ever, that audiences will not forget. So, buckle up, as the show promises to be a wild and wicked ride!”.

The story – if you didn’t know already – follows Brad and his fiancée Janet, whose car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor.

There they meet the charismatic Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter, and other colourful characters including Riff Raff, Magenta and Columbia.

It features a beloved soundtrack which includes “The Time Warp”, “Dammit Janet”, “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me” and “Sweet Transvestite”.

Since 1973 The Rocky Horror Show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.

You can find out everything you need to know about The Rocky Horror tickets and tour dates below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How do I get tickets?

If you want tickets for The Rocky Horror at London’s Dominion Theatre, then they’re available from londontheatredirect.com.

The show will run for a limited two weeks, and will star Jason Donovan and Mawaan Rizwan between 6-20 September.

For tickets for the UK tour dates, you can check your local listing below.