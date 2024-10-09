The queer Scooby-Doo spin-off series Velma, created by Charlie Grandy and starring Mindy Kaling, has reportedly been cancelled after two seasons.

The adult cartoon follows Velma‘s (Kaling) origin story as a 15-year-old high-schooler who overcomes odds with Daphne (Constance Wu), Fred (Glenn Howerton) and Shaggy (Sam Richardson) to help solve a murder.

The show depicted fraught dynamics between the Scooby gang, questionable jokes and, most importantly of all, a gay Velma. Fans were served plenty of quippy one-liners, with Velma saying: “In this day and age you can’t speculate about someone’s sexuality. Unless they’re famous or Peppermint Patty.”

However, there might not be a future in store for Velma beyond the current two seasons and one-off Halloween episode. The background artist for the animated Max original series Davey Cummings reportedly wrote that “there will not be a season 3” in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The artist shared some of his work from the upcoming Velma Halloween special, before adding: “So fun working with this crew. There will not be a season 3, but I hope I get to work with these amazing talented people again one day. GO WATCH ‘VELMA’ HALLOWEEN SPECIAL ON MAX!!,” according to Slash Film.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Max for a comment on the matter.

Despite the series finally pulling through on the character’s confirmed lesbian identity, the show garnered mixed reviews during its premiere in 2023. Although, it’s worth noting that the show did break streaming records despite being subjected to intense backlash.

While DiscussingFilm said writing in the series “is sharp and curt, relying more on cultural awareness than anything else”, Variety reported that the sexuality plot could have been explored in a unique way.

“It’s been done before,” they wrote, pointing to Velma’s queer subtext in Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, “and much better, using unique takes on the gang that maintained their essence, so Velma is never as ground-breaking as it seems to think it is.”

Both seasons of Velma and the Halloween special episode is available to stream now on Max.