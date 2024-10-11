A group of trans people were dragged from a female toilet at a music festival being held at a Butlin’s venue at the weekend, in what has been described as an “obvious display of transphobia” and an “unprovoked act of aggression”.

The incident happened on Saturday night (5 October) at Bang Face, an electronic dance music festival, at Butlin’s Skegness Resort, and involved a third-party security team.

J Roberts, who was in the toilet when the incident occurred, said in an Instagram video that an individual was using the women’s toilet who had facial hair and “this was enough” for a security guard to follow them in before saying they were not allowed to use the space.

“Everyone in the toilets responded with it was perfectly fine for that person to be there,” Roberts said. “They were not in any way threatened by this person. They were not in any way inconvenienced by this person, and that this person was welcome to be in that space.”

In response, the security guard was said to have left, but returned with 10 other members of staff who allegedly “escalated to physical violence” and dragged Roberts and other transgender people from the toilet.

“People were pinned against walls. I was dragged down a flight of stairs by two security guards,” Roberts claimed, adding that one guard appeared to be trying to goad someone into punching them.

“This is appalling behaviour from the security guards and an obvious display of transphobia, not to mention a completely unprovoked act of aggression and escalation, a situation where no one felt threatened, no one had any kind of issue,” Roberts continued.

“Everyone in the toilets was chanting, ‘let them pee’, and the only people bothering anyone were the group of 10 security guards shouting and being violent.”

In an update video, also shared on Instagram, Roberts said the response from Butlin’s and Bang Face has been “pretty good” so far.

“Everyone’s been really supportive, and it just draws in the fact that the only people taking issue here were those security guards. Basically everyone else at the festival was completely on our side,” Roberts said.

A spokesperson for Butlin’s told PinkNews: “As an inclusive business, we’re very concerned to hear about this incident. Much to our disappointment, our third-party security contractor did not follow our processes despite being thoroughly briefed.

“Once we were made aware, they were immediately removed from duty. We are in direct contact with those involved and carrying out an investigation which includes reviewing how we work with contractors.”

Speaking to PinkNews, a Bang Face spokesperson said the team behind the music event were “greatly saddened to hear of the incident after what was an “overwhelmingly positive weekend”.

They went on to say: “We have been working with those involved, friends in the trans community and Butlin’s to assist with positive change. Bang Face has always been a safe space for ravers and a place to express individuality and creativity.

“We hope [that] one day the rest of the world will catch up with the inclusion that has always been part of the rave scene.”

