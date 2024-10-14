JK Rowling has waded into an incident at Butlin’s which resulted in security guards being removed from duty after a group of trans people were allegedly violently removed from a female toilet.

The author well-known for her views on trans rights, shared her comments on X/Twitter, where she called on Butlin’s to “explain their policy” on single-sex spaces.

The incident involved a group of trans people who were allegedly removed from the female toilet at Bang Face, an electronic dance music festival, at Butlin’s Skegness Resort last week.

J Roberts, who was in the toilet when the incident occurred, said in a now-private Instagram video that a third-party security guard told a trans person they were not allowed to be there.

“Everyone in the toilets responded [by saying] it was perfectly fine for that person to be there,” Roberts said. “They were not in any way threatened by this person. They were not in any way inconvenienced by this person.”

The security guard was said to have left but soon returned with a number of colleagues. Roberts claimed that the incident “escalated to physical violence”, with “people pinned against walls” and “dragged down a flight of stairs by two security guards”, adding that one of them appeared to try to goad someone into punching them.

“This is appalling behaviour from the security guards and an obvious display of transphobia, not to mention a completely unprovoked act of aggression and escalation, a situation where no one felt threatened, no one had any kind of issue,” Roberts said in the video.

A spokesperson for Butlin’s said they were “very concerned to hear about this incident”, adding: “Much to our disappointment, our third-party security contractor did not follow our processes despite being thoroughly briefed.

“Once we were made aware, they were immediately removed from duty. We are in direct contact with those involved and carrying out an investigation which includes reviewing how we work with contractors.”

Now, Rowling has said: “Does Butlin’s think the desire of cross-dressing men to enter women-only spaces is more important than women’s and girls’ right to privacy and dignity? Hopefully, Butlin’s will explain their policy, so women and families can make an informed choice about where to go on holiday.”

In a follow-up post, she added that “some women and families with daughters will probably vote with their feet” with regards to using Butlin’s as a holiday resort…”faith groups for whom unisex bathrooms/changing rooms are an absolute no”.

Speaking to PinkNews last week, a Bang Face spokesperson said the team behind the music event were “greatly saddened to hear of the incident after what was an “overwhelmingly positive weekend”.

They went on to say: “We have been working with those involved, friends in the trans community and Butlin’s to assist with positive change. Bang Face has always been a safe space for ravers and a place to express individuality and creativity. We hope [that] one day the rest of the world will catch up with the inclusion that has always been part of the rave scene.”