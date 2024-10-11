Charli XCX has finally released her long-awaited Brat remix album, titled Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, and its safe to say critics and fans are loving it

Despite previously announcing the end of “Brat summer”, the new 16-song album includes five previously released remixes of tracks from the original album.

The remixes include “360” featuring Robyn and Lung Lean, “Von Dutch” featuring Addison Rae, “Girl, So Confusing” featuring Lorde”, “Guess” with Billie Eilish, and “Talk Talk” with Troye Sivan and Dua Lipa.

The album also features Julian Casablancas, BB Trickz, Bon Iver, Bladee, Ariana Grande, Tinashe, The 1975, The Japanese House, Shygirl, Jon Hopkins, and Carolin Polachek.

But that’s not all, the album contains 15 original Brat songs, three songs from Brat’s original deluxe album, and a further 16 tracks which include previously released remixes and 11 new tracks – 34 in total.

While some might think that 34 songs could get repetitive or boring, Charli’s new Brat album is far from it. It looks like critics agree, with the Guardian giving the album 5 out of 5 stars accompanied by the headline “her lime-green imperial phase is unstoppable”.

“They’ve got ideas coming out of their ears, and they’re all good ones,” the Guardian wrote.

Similarly, Slant Magazine has given the album 4 out of 5 stars. Though it’s one less than the Guardian, Slant’s review is still full of praise for Charli.

“The album serves as an extension of Charli’s project as an artist, and rather than commission a bunch of DJs to reinterpret the songs, they’re produced chiefly by Brat’s original creators… Charli delivers a self-reflexive reaction to her success with a companion piece that’s just as relevant—and just as reflective of the zeitgeist—as its parent album,” Slant Magazine said.

Independent music publication Clash also loved the album, giving it 9 out of 10 in their rating system.

Fans didn’t hold back either, with people flocking to social media to share their reactions.

'Brat and it's completely different but also still brat' is just wow. The additional meanings, new context. Sympathy Issa Knife, Everything is Romantic, Rewind, it's all so reflective and continues that brutal honesty. This whole two album project is insanely good @charli_xcx pic.twitter.com/51EO4L95I7 — Christian Rika ⚡ (@CrikaRika) October 10, 2024

One Twitter/X user, called Very Niche Gay, wrote: ‘Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat’ is the kind of musical triumph I feel like we haven’t seen in pop culture in a long time. The Sweat tour, the multi-phase album roll out, the music itself… it’s the kind of magnum opus moment other artists would kill for.”

With Brat 1.0 dominating the summer of 2024, being co-opted by everyone from vice-president Kamala Harris to the “original brat” Paris Hilton due to its meme-friendly and ingenious marketing campaign, it’s looking like Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat is well on its way to dominating the autumn.

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat is available to stream now.