Mother has spoken, people! Ariana Grande has taken another jab at the cosmetic surgery rumours aimed at her on the “Sympathy is a knife” remix with Charli XCX.

The pop music royalty has joined forces with club music genius Charli to feature on her new remix album Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat, released on 11 October. Alongside Grande, the album also features collaborations from the likes of The 1975, Tinashe and The Japanese House.

Grande appears on the synth-heavy remix of “Sympathy is a knife”, with the verses delivered in almost spoken word by the duo. The song veers away from the original version which addresses another woman who “taps” her “insecurities”, and instead focuses on the difficulties of fame and being misquoted by the media.

At one point, the featured artist sings: “It’s a knife when you’re so pretty, they think you must be fake/ It’s a knife when they dissect your body on the front page.”

In recent years, the Eternal Sunshine album creator has been the subject of body shaming and has been forced to speak out over her appearance. Grande already shot the plastic surgery rumours down when she appeared on Vanity Fair’s lie detector test.

She and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo interviewed each other, and Grande’s alleged cosmetic procedures were put under the spotlight. Grande denied having a rhinoplasty (nose job), breast augmentation (boob job), facelift, fox-eye lift, chin implants and a Brazilian butt lift (BBL). The polygraph examiner confirmed, “She’s telling the truth.”

You may like to watch

Grande confirmed that she previously “had fillers in various places and Botox, but I stopped like four years ago… And that is the extent.

“But also [I am] in full support of all people who do these things. Work! Whatever makes women, men, gender non-conforming people feel beautiful, should be allowed. Why do we care?” Tell them, Ari.