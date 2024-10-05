Charli XCX’s Brat remix album to feature Ariana Grande, Tinashe and The 1975

Club music genius Charli XCX has confirmed the features on her upcoming Brat remix album, titled Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. Ariana Grande, Tinashe, The 1975 and more have been confirmed to appear on the album.

Despite previously announcing the end of “Brat Summer”, the singer has proved that there’s more Brat goodness where that came from. In a 4 October post on Instagram, Charli announced the features via a series of cryptic lime green billboard pictures, which recently popped up in cities earlier this week.

The new 16-song edition will see five previously released remixes of tracks from the original release, including “360” featuring Robyn and Lung Lean, “Von Dutch” featuring Addison Rae, the beef-quashing “Girl, So Confusing” featuring Lorde, the panty-dropping “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish, and “Talk Talk” featuring Sweat Tour co-star Troye Sivan and Dua Lipa speaking some Spanish and French. A.G. Cook collaborated with the star across the album.

Also featuring on the album will be Julian Casablancas, BB Trickz, Bon Iver, Bladee, the Japanese House, Shygirl, Jon Hopkins and Caroline Polachek.

The new edition is already available to pre-save on Spotify, and shows the track list, which contains 11 further mystery songs and the standard 18 from the previous deluxe edition; Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not.

To recap, the album will contain; 15 original Brat songs, the three from Brat‘s original deluxe, and a further 16 tracks, including previously released remixes and 11 mystery ones. The mega remix album will have 34 tracks in total, trumping Taylor Swift’s mega-album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, which had 31 tracks.

You may like to watch

Charli’s sixth studio offering dominated the summer of 2024, being co-opted by everyone from vice president and democratic hopeful Kamala Harris to “original brat” Paris Hilton.

Charli and “1999” collaborator Sivan have already embarked on their dual-headline Sweat Tour, capitalising on both their recent successes. The 22-date tour spans North America and kicked off in Detroit. It will conclude on 23 October in Seattle.

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat will be available to stream on 11 October.