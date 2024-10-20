Tucker Carlson, formerly known for his controversial show on Fox News, has claimed that vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz looks “super, super gay” and someone should ask him whether he is homosexual.

In a conversation with author Charlie Spiering posted to Carlson’s own YouTube channel, Carlson said that the Democrats’ choice for vice-president appears gay due to his flamboyant mannerisms.

“I was a little surprised that [Kamala Harris] picked Tim Walz. If you want a gay guy, why not just go with Pete Buttigieg,” Carlson said, referring to the current Secretary for Transportation, who is gay – though Carlson has also claimed that Buttigieg “isn’t actually gay”.

“Tim Walz is very obviously gay. I look at him and I’m like, ‘well you’re gay’. I’m sure I’ll be attacked for saying that, and maybe he’s not gay, but he certainly seems gay,” he continued.

When Spiering asked whether Carlson had any evidence for this, Carlson said he didn’t have any evidence but that Walz clearly looked “super, super gay”, particularly because he has been filmed doing “jazz hands”.

“They’re the ones always running around being like, ‘it’s great to be gay’. Okay, if it’s great to be gay then why is it an attack on him for me to say that? If there’s nothing wrong with being gay, then why would it be somehow crazy or out of bounds or taboo or offensive for me to say to Tim Walz ‘You seem gay. Are you gay’,” Carlson said.

Carlson added that it shouldn’t be controversial for him to say this as Democrats believe that being gay, or LGBTQ+, is “morally superior to being heterosexual”.

He then told Spiering – who is also a reporter – that he should ask Walz whether the VP pick has “ever had sex with a man”. Spiering deflected, arguing that he doesn’t have “enough evidence” to ask that question and added that he doesn’t “have the freedom… or interest to ask that question”.

There is no evidence that Walz is gay. The Minnesota governor has been married for 30 years to Gwen Whipple and has two children with her.

Walz is a keen supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and of LGBTQ+ rights. He previously acted as the faculty adviser for the first ever gay-straight alliance at a high school he taught at in the 1990s.

Carlson commented on Walz’ work with a gay-straight alliance, calling it a “criminal offence” for him to be “talking to children about their sex lives”.

This is not the first time Carlson has speculated on the sexualities of politicians he disagrees with, claiming that Barack Obama had previously had an affair with a man named Larry Sinclair.

Carlson has also been very vocal in attacking the LGBTQ+ community and trans people in particular, both during his time on Fox News and in the aftermath of his dismissal from the channel.