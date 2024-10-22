Sugababes announce 2025 UK and European tour dates

Sugababes have announced a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icons will perform their biggest ever dates across Europe in 2025, including arena shows in the UK and Ireland.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am BST on 25 October via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.ie / seetickets.com.

The tour will begin on 8 April in Leeds and head to the likes of London’s O2 Arena, Manchester’s Co-op Live and Birmingham’s BP Pulse Live arena.

They’ll also perform shows in Cardiff, Newcastle, Glasgow and Belfast before finishing up in Dublin on 20 April.

The group will then take the tour across Europe, with dates planned in Antwerp, Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris.

Fans can expect to hear their biggest hits including “Freak Like Me”, “Hole in the Head”, “Push the Button”, “Round Round” and “About You Now” to name a few.

Since reforming as the original lineup and winning the rights to the group’s name in 2019, they’ve have headlined Mighty Hoopla, Manchester Pride and played the likes of Glastonbury Festival.

They also went on to headline their biggest, sold-out show to date at London’s O2 Arena in September 2023.

Ahead of Sugababes tickets going on sale for their 2025 UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Sugababes tickets?

They go on general sale from 10am BST/11am CET on 25 October via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.ie / seetickets.com.

It’s been confirmed that they’ll be priced between £38.60 – £166.30.

In the UK an O2 Priority sale takes place for selected dates from 10am on 23 October. This is available via the O2 mobile app or priority.o2.co.uk.

You can check your local listing for more presale details below.