Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz has branded Elon Musk a “dips**t”, and alleged that he was trying to “buy an election” for Republican Donald Trump.

The Minnesota governor said Musk had spent “millions of dollars” backing Trump’s presidential campaign.

Speaking at a rally in Madison, Wisconsin, on Wednesday (23 October), Walz said the tech billionaire, whom he jokingly called Trump’s “running mate,” had been appearing at Republican rallies “jumping around, skipping like a dips**t”.

He went on to say: “Think about it. That guy is literally the richest man in the world spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election.”

Gov. Tim Walz during a rally in Wisconsin called out Elon Musk for "spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election."

Musk has appeared at a number of Trump rallies in the past month, and told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson earlier this month that he was “all in” on supporting Trump.

“If he loses, I’m f**ked… How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be? Will I see my children? I don’t know,” the owner of X/Twitter said.

In a rally on Saturday (19 October), Musk promised to give $1 million (£770,000) each day to one “lucky” voter in swing states who signed his petition and registered to vote. The Justice Department has warned that this sweepstake might violate federal law, CNN reported. And, according The Guardian, legal experts agree, saying it is illegal to pay or offer to pay someone to register to vote.

Elon Musk (L) has been a vocal support of Donald Trump. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Walz first condemned the scheme during a rally in Nebraska, saying: “When you have no economic plan that’s going to benefit the middle class, when you have no plan to protect reproductive rights, when you have no plan to address climate change and produce American energy, you go to these types of tactics.”

At his latest rally, he also addressed the absence of Trump’s actual running mate, JD Vance.

“Seriously, where is senator Vance?” Walz wondered aloud. “He got asked the simplest question in the world at the [televised vice-presidential] debate: did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election? After two weeks, he finally said no, he didn’t.”

Vance seemed to claim on 17 October that the former president did not lose the election four years ago, saying: “Not by the words I would use.”

The conspiracy theory surrounding Trump’s election loss went on to cause the insurrection, in which thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington DC on 6 January 2021, claiming to want to “stop the steal”.

