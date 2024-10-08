Billionaire Elon Musk has claimed he’s “f**ked” if Donald Trump doesn’t win the upcoming US election, repeating his bizarre claim that the “woke mind virus” is replacing religion in the country.

During an interview with controversial former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday (7 October), the billionaire CEO of X suggested presidential hopeful Kamala Harris would send him to prison if she wins the election in November.

Musk, who has been criticised for his views on LGBTQ+ issues in recent years, said at the beginning of the interview: “If he [Trump] loses, I’m f**ked… How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be? Will I see my children? I don’t know.”

The 53-year-old went on to reference a deleted tweet in which he questioned why no one had tried to assassinate Kamala Harris or Joe Biden, comments which the US Secret Service claimed it is “aware of”.

Musk added that he’s “all in” on Trump, and that he will continue to support the Republican former president even if he loses.

Elsewhere in the interview, he claimed that if the Democrats win in November it would be the “last election” the US has, that the Democrats are transporting a large number of “illegal” immigrants to swing states in order to win the election – despite the fact that undocumented immigrants can’t vote – and decrying the “woke mind virus”.

Claiming AI is programmed with the “woke mind virus”, he slammed the fact that certain prompts into AI will produce answers featuring diverse people or progressive language. He also claimed that “woke” attitudes are replacing religion in the US.

This is not the first time Musk has used the bizarre phrase, claiming in July that his estranged trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson was “killed” by the “woke mind virus”. She later replied, saying his comments were “absolutely pathetic”.

He was then criticised by actor Marlon Wayans, who has a trans son, who told Musk: “You don’t treat them babies like that, you don’t disown your baby. Love your child!”

