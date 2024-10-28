Even Fox News seems to be sick and tired of Donald Trump’s anti-trans rhetoric

A Fox News presenter has said Donald Trump’s constant anti-trans rhetoric “doesn’t seem like the strongest message” on which to hinge a campaign.

Reading between the lines, it appears that even some of the former president’s biggest supporters have had enough.

Donald Trump has reportedly spent millions on anti-trans ads, targeting transgender inclusion in women’s sports, access to gender-neutral facilities, and gender-affirming care for trans youngsters, as he bids to win back the White House.

The transphobia has become so repetitive that during an episode of Fox News’ The Five on Thursday (24 October), host Jessica Tarlov said: “There was data I saw today that I found really interesting. The number-one topic that Republicans are spending money on ads is about trans issues.

Donald Trump has attacked trans people throughout his presidential campaign. (Getty)

“Number five was the economy. Number one, all of this anti-trans stuff, where they’re saying Kamala [Harris] is going to give sex changes to undocumented people in prison, that doesn’t seem like the strongest message to end a national campaign [on].”

Her comments follow Trump’s constant warnings during rallies and interviews about the so-called “enemies from within.”

Trump first made the inference during a rally in Wisconsin, where he said the “enemies from within” are some of the most dangerous that the US faces.

“The crazy lunatics that we have, the fascists, the Marxists, the communists, the people we have [who] are actually running the country, those people are more dangerous – the enemy from within – than Russia and China and other people,” he claimed.

Tarlov noted that the former president had made similar comments during a Turning Point conference a day earlier, where several topics were discussed, including abortion and immigration.

But ending the interview on trans issues made the speech feel less powerful, she added.

