Lil Nas X has responded to inflammatory rapper Azealia Banks after she slammed him online – becoming one of several celebrities to be targeted on X by the “212” star recently.

At this point, the only thing longer than the list of celebrities that Azealia Banks has beefed with is the amount of Drag Race spinoffs created by RuPaul. If you don’t get that reference, the gist was: A lot.

One of the latest artists to become the target of Ms. Banks has been “Old Town Road” singer Lil Nas X. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Banks wrote: “Lil Nas X really fell off so hard. Lmfao that little c****** swore she was the tea. B**** has NO BARS. Hahahahaahahahaa.”

Clapping back in a since deleted tweet, Lil Nas wrote: “Azealia I could never make a hit song again and you would still never in ur bussy soap selling chicken sacrificing botched body hating a** miserable life reach a 10th of my success. Love ur music btw.”

Lil Nas X responds to Azealia Banks tweet saying he “fell off so hard.” pic.twitter.com/Dj1SBOnIBm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 27, 2024

Though Lil Nas X deleted his original reply, Banks did not and targeted the rapper in several further tweets using various slurs and insinuations about the “MONTERO” singer’s personal life and career.

You may like to watch

Taking to Instagram, Nas posted a screenshot of “Out of Space” to his Instagram Story with a message to Banks.

“Sending u love Azealia. wishing u nothing but guidance and clarity. i want u to chase ur dreams. get on ur s**t. It’s the best time period in music for ur art to thrive.

“idc what u f**k shit u say about me. I wanna see u win and shine your light. u can drop this internet bully act at any time. Ur fans love u. we love u.”

Banks then replied to that reply, rejecting Nas’s love and writing, among other things, that, “The topic is that you cannot f**king rap son.”

She also called Lil Nas X, who has two Grammy Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, two BET Hip Hop Awards, two iHeartRadio Music Awards and two American Music Awards, a “terrible lyricist with pedestrian musical sensibilities.”

Where, are, your, bars… we are not going to use patronization to circumvent the topic here… the topic is that you cannot fucking Rap son. @LilNasX . You're a terrible lyricist with pedestrian musical sensibilities. We need to come to a consensus on where your talent is. Fine,… https://t.co/aJeujKYb5m — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) October 28, 2024

Banks also followed up with further comments in a lengthy post on X.

Azealia Banks often makes headlines for her inflammatory social media presence, having slammed the “performative cancelling” of DaBaby over his homophobic comments, going on a foul-mouthed rant about gay men who take PrEP and even beefing with Monét X Change.

PinkNews has reached out to representatives of Azealia Banks for comment.