Dragon Age: The Veilguard will let players explore their gender identity.

The latest in BioWare’s critically acclaimed Dragon Age video game series is set to cater to identities of all kinds, including trans, by allowing players to establish their gender and then explore it via dialogue options.

One option shows the protagonist, Rook, staring themselves down in the mirror, saying: “Take a long hard look in it, kid. It’ll always show the face of a hero who can get it done.”

If the player chooses the dialogue option “I’m getting there,” it will establish the protagonist as a trans person and unlock more choices for future conversations.

I know a lot of things have gotten worse over the last decade but the contrast here between how Inquisition and Veilguard treat trans characters reminds me that a lot of things have changed for the better, too 🥰🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/DXSATUZrZW — Gray Frights! (@ClickGate_) October 29, 2024

According to Kotaku, the player will also be able to customise pronouns, gender identity options, and can include top surgery scars.

The series of fantasy role-playing games, and its development team, is no stranger to LGBTQ+ inclusion.

While this marks the first time players are able to canonically identify as trans, it isn’t the first time a transgender character has been present. The first transgender character, Cremisius Aclassi, also known as Krem, appeared in the acclaimed 2014 title Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Players can add top surgery scars in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. (BioWare)

The latest in the series, which is set to be released on Thursday (31 October), has been acclaimed by critics, who described it as a “true return to RPG form” for BioWare.

Games editor at GamesRadar+, Rollin Bishop, said it felt like “a true end to the franchise war before.”

Bishop added: “While Dragon Age: The Veilguard is undoubtedly different in many ways from its predecessors and takes lessons learned from Mass Effect to heart, there’s a lot to love – mechanically and narratively – about the new normal and hopefully a foundation for what’s to come.”

