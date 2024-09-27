Dragon Age: The Veilguard looks set to include customisable top surgery scars for trans players when it is released next month.

The fourth major game in the franchise will include the option to give your character top surgery scars, as well as allowing users to give their characters birthmarks and tattoos.

After being given access to the character creator, trans streamer Uni Fadewalker said in a YouTube video: “I was blown away… it’s beautiful to see the inclusion in the game and to see yourself represented in this way is wonderful. If you want your Rook to sport the top surgery scars, you absolutely can.”

Players can also choose the main character, Rook’s, gender and pronouns, the studio revealed in June. This is believed to include the option to come out as trans later in the game.

Depending on the player’s choice of pronouns, Rook is voiced by four different actors, including genderfluid vocal artist Erika Ishii, who previously provided the voice for Valkyrie, the first lesbian character in Apex Legends, as well as for Doctor Light in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths.

In an Instagram video announcing their latest role, Ishii said: “As someone who identifies as genderfluid, it means the world to me to have the option to play as a trans or non-binary character in a Dragon Age game. I can look the way I want, and I can speak with my voice in a world that sees me for who I am: Rook.”

You may like to watch

While there was an inevitable anti-trans backlash to the update, many players welcomed the ability to customise their character. One gamer saying the option to add top surgery scars was a “wonderful step of inclusion”. Another said it would allow trans and non-binary players to feel “included and seen”, and that if people don’t like it, “no one will force you to use it”.

This is not the first video game to allow users to customise their characters with top surgery scars. The Sims 4 rolled out a trans-inclusive update last year.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on 31 October.

