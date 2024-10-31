Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne has said that the Harry Potter spin-off franchise is “probably” over.

The actor, who played Newt Scamander in three films, said that, despite original plans for five movies, any further sequels are unlikely.

The third film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the screenplay of which was co- written by controversial author JK Rowling, received mediocre reviews and become the lowest-grossing film un the Wizarding World empire.

“I think [fans] probably have [seen the last of Newt],” Redmayne told ComicBook. “That’s as far as I know. I mean, you’d have to speak to the people at Warner Bros and JK Rowling, but as far as I know, that’s it.”

Despite the overwhelming success of the Harry Potter films and books, Fantastic Beasts failed to reach the same heights, receiving mainly lukewarm critical receptions.

The continued proliferation of the Wizarding World has come under increased scrutiny because of Rowling’s controversial comments on trans rights, as well as various controversies involving Ezra Miller, who played Credence Barebone.

You may like to watch

JK Rowling wrote the screenplay The Secrets of Dumbledore. (Getty)

Johnny Depp, who played Grindelwald in 2018, was also engulfed by controversy in the wake of his defamation trial against former partner Amber Heard.

Rumours that the series was on pause arose in 2022 after the third film received poor reviews, according to Variety.

The indefinite hiatus was confirmed this time last year after the series director, David Yates, admitted he was unaware of the original plans. “The idea that there were going to be five films was a surprise to most of us,” Yates said at the time. “No one had told us there were going to be five, we’d committed to the first one.”

He added that the production of the third film had been marred by COVID-19. “We made those three movies, the last one through a pandemic and it was enormous fun, but it was tough. We were actually filming when there wasn’t a vaccine.

“Thankfully, no one got sick but we did have the most-detailed protocols in place.”

Redmayne will be seen in the UK from next week, in a TV series adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s 70s hitman thriller, The Day of the Jackal, which will air on Sky Atlantic.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.



