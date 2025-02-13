Casting for HBO’s instantly controversial Harry Potter TV reboot is continuing, with Conclave star John Lithgow reportedly close to signing up for the coveted role of Hogwarts head, Dumbledore.

According to several sources who have spoken to industry publications Variety and Deadline, the two-time Oscar nominee and The Crown actor is close to signing on the dotted line to play the role.

HBO refused to confirm the casting though, with a spokesperson telling the publications: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation… As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

In November, it was reported that Bridge of Spies star Mark Rylance was in the running for the role of the gay wizarding headmaster.

Professor Albus Dumbledore was previously played by the late Richard Harris and Michael Gambon during the eight-part film franchise. Jude Law played a younger version of the wizard in the Fantastic Beasts series.

Sir Michael Gambon played gay wizard Dumbledore in six Harry Potter films. (Warner Bros.)

The HBO Harry Potter remake, led by writer and showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director and executive producer Mark Mylod, is currently slated for release on the network in 2026, though no cast members have yet been confirmed. The series is set to turn each of JK Rowling’s seven fantasy novels into a separate series, with the adaptation reportedly due to run on TV for over a decade.

Ever since it was originally announced back in 2023, the remake has been swept into reams of controversy, with some fans of the original novels believing it to be too soon after the film franchise to make a TV series.

The final Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, landed in cinemas in 2011. HBO has said that the TV version will be “authentic to the original books”.

Others are less keen on seeing the expansion of the wizarding world due to the controversy surrounding its creator’s views on the transgender community.

Yet HBO has responded to those concerned about JK Rowling being “very involved” in the creation of the TV series, saying that she has “a right to express her personal views”.

“We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance,” a spokesperson told Variety last year.

“JK Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

According to HBO head Casey Bloys, Rowling’s involvement in the show “hasn’t affected” hiring actors, writers or producers, with a reported 32,000 children having auditioned for the lead roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley.

HBO’s boss said casting has not been impacted (David Silverman/Getty Images/ Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Canva)

The casting call for the lead roles, shared last year, made clear that HBO would be “committed to inclusive, diverse casting”.

“For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated,” it stated.

Fans of American actor John Lithgow, who scored an Oscar nomination for his role as a trans woman in 1982 film The World According to Garp, have reacted to his name being floated for the role of Dumbledore.

“I’ll judge forever any established actor who signs up for this s**t. Upcoming unknowns, I get it, but people who don’t need money nor exposure? Bye,” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

“John Lithgow is a great actor but this is some of the worst casting I think I’ve ever seen. Plus it breaks my heart seeing talented people sign up for this garbage,” a second shared.

A third added, “Disappointing considering the subject matter of the film he stars in that JUST premiered at Sundance,” in reference to the trans film Jimpa, in which Lithgow stars as a gay grandfather alongside Olivia Coleman. “How badly does John Lithgow need a f**king Harry Potter TV show?”

