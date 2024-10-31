Scissor Sisters announce UK and Ireland reunion tour dates.

Scissor Sisters have announced details of a headline UK and Ireland arena tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The iconic group will reunite for a string of shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 8 November via Ticketmaster.

The news comes after venues in the UK, including London’s O2 Arena and Manchester’s Co-op Live teased the announcement.

They projected the band’s scissor logo on big screens outside their venues, leading to fans hoping for reunion news.

It’s now been confirmed by Scissor Sisters that Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis will reunite for a headline arena tour, stopping off in London, Manchester and Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Belfast and Dublin.

Announcing the tour, the group said: “Exciting news, for the first time in over a decade, we will come together again, live next May across the UK and Ireland.

“And for the first time ever, our debut album Scissor Sisters will be performed in full in celebration of its 20th anniversary – alongside all the other Scissor hits from along the way.”

It’ll mark their first tour since 2012’s Let’s Have a Kiki Tour, which was their last before their hiatus.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from the album including “Filthy/Gorgeous”, “Laura” an “Comfortably Numb” alongside other hits “I Don’t Feel Like Dancin'”, “Fire with Fire” and more.

The group, featuring Jake Shears, Ana Matronic, Babydaddy, Del Marquis and Randy Real released four albums during their eight years together.

Ana Matronic has decided not to rejoin the band to focus on other projects, with Del saying: “We’ve spent a lot of time collectively thinking about what we can add to our show that isn’t a ‘replacement’ for Ana in any way.

“She’s part of the spirit of this band and we want to honour that.”

Below you can find out everything you need to know about Scissor Sisters tickets for their UK and Ireland tour including presale info.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am on 8 November via Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign up to an artist presale via the group’s website here. This will take place from 10am on 6 November and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

An O2 Priority sale takes place from 9:30am on 6 November. This can be accessed by O2 and Virgin Media customers via the O2 mobile app or at priority.o2.co.uk.