Scissor Sisters tease upcoming UK tour dates announcement

Scissor Sister are teasing a reunion and tour announcement – and this is everything we know so far.

A number of venues in the UK displayed the group’s iconic ‘Scissors with legs’ logo on big screens.

This includes Manchester’s Co-op Live, London’s O2 Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.

They were spotted by eagle eyed fans on 29 October and have now been posted by the venues on social media.

One fan commented: “No way!!!!!??? This is great news!! Cause yo filllllthyyyyyyyyy.”

Others wrote, “I’m screaming”, “the Scissor Sisters are back!” and “the world needs the Scissor Sisters now more than ever.”

While another fan said: “So excited! Hope it isn’t long until the show.”

The band also cleared their official Instagram page and updated their profile picture on the social media platform as well as X/Twitter and Facebook.

It would mark their first tour since 2012’s Let’s Have a Kiki Tour, which was their final shows before a longtime hiatus.

The group have released four albums since 2004, including their breakthrough self-titled debut, which has become one of the best selling albums in the UK of all time.

They followed it up with their second number one LP Ta-Dah and top ten albums Night Work and Magic Hour.

Some of their biggest hits include “I Don’t Feel Like Dancin'”, “Filthy/Gorgeous”, “Take Your Mama”, “Fire with Fire” and “Only the Horses”.

Below you can find out everything we know so far about a potential Scissor Sisters tour.

These are the following venues that displayed the Scissor Sisters logo on the big screen: