Rock Werchter announces lineup and ticket details for 2025.

Rock Werchter has announced details of its first headliners on the lineup and ticket details for 2025 edition.

The Belgium-based music festival will return to Festivalpark in Werchter between 3 and 6 July.

It’s been confirmed that Green Day will headline on 4 July, while Sam Fender will top the bill on 5 July.

The show will be part of Green Day’s European tour, which will see them play a string of festival and headline shows next summer.

This includes Hurricane & Southside Festivals in Germany, Florence’s Firenze Rocks and Oslo’s Tons of Rock Festival.

Fans can expect to hear their biggest hits from their back catalogue including “American Idiot”, “Basket Case”, “Holiday” and more.

Sam Fender will headline the festival as part of his European tour which he recently announced.

The tour begins in the UK this December and stops off in the likes of Paris, Zurich, Berlin and Amsterdam in March 2025 ahead of his summer show in Werchter.

It’ll be in support of his upcoming third studio album, with the release date and title yet to be confirmed.

More headliners will be confirmed in the coming months while the 2024 edition saw sets from Dua Lipa, Foo Fighters, Lenny Kravitz and Maneskin.

You can find out everything you need to know about Rock Werchter 2025 including ticket details below.

When do Rock Werchter tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be going on general sale on Friday, 22 November via ticketmaster.be.

Fans can sign up to an exclusive presale for tickets via Live Nation. You’ll need to sign up before 12pm on 20 November and you’ll be sent details on how to access tickets early.

What’s the lineup for 2025?

These are the confirmed headliners for Rock Werchter 2025 so far: