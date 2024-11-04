Actress Chloë Grace Moretz has come out as gay and confirmed her relationship with Kate Harrison, as part of a post where she endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

Writing on Instagram, Moretz revealed she had voted for Harris because the vice-president would protect her rights as a queer woman.

“I believe in the need for legal protections [for] the LGBTQ+ community, as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.”

But who is her long-term girlfriend Kate Harrison? Here’s what we know about her.

Kate Harrison is a model signed to several agencies, and has worked for brands such as Inez, Jemiol and Lands’ End, as well as being the creator of modelling portfolio management site The Testing Network.

She wrote on the company’s website: “As a model in this industry for over 14 years, testing has been, and will forever be a huge component of a model’s career.

You may like to watch

“Yet the frustration has always been the same with it. This is why I have created the Testing Network. In my 14 years, I have found that when a shoot is curated with a full team of creatives, these shoots are some of the most inspiring, influential and fulfilling experiences I’ve had of my career. But those tests are a rarity, and they shouldn’t have to be.”

Harrison is also a talented photographer, and has a second Instagram account to showcase her photos, mostly black-and-white portraits.

Although Moretz mentioned that she had a partner in an interview with The i in 2022, she did not identify Harrison, saying that she liked to keep her “private life private”.

But Harrison and Moretz were linked to each other romantically long before that.

They were spotted kissing outside a restaurant in Malibu, California, in December 2018, just months after Kick-Ass star Moretz broke up with Brooklyn Beckham, the son of former England football captain David, and were spotted together again in Santa Monica, California, in August 2022.

Last January, Moretz posted a clip of herself and Harrison smiling in a New Year’s Day slideshow on Instagram, in which she thanked all the “incredible people” in her life, and they were together at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour shows in Las Vegas.

Moretz, who starred in conversion-therapy drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post in 2018, and Harrison also sat together at the 2023 US Open tennis championships.

Earlier this year, the actress shared a photo of her giving Harrison a piggy-back at Disneyland, captioning it the “happiest place on Earth”.

The couple also sparked engagement rumours in March when Moretz was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger at a Louis Vuitton party. Harrison wore one at Disneyland but neither of them have commented on the media speculation.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.



