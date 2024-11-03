Actress Chloe Grace Moretz has come out as gay while endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

The 27-year-old Hollywood star, best known for her roles in Kick-Ass and Carrie, casually confirmed her sexuality as she revealed she’d already cast her vote for Harris ahead of election day on Tuesday (5 November).

Sharing a picture of a sticker reading ‘I voted early’ on Instagram, Moretz explained why Harris would “protect” her rights as a queer woman should the Democratic candidate take office.

“I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris”, Moretz shared with her 24 million followers. “There is so much on the line this election. I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor.

“Kamala Harris will protect that for us.”

Confirming her sexuality publicly, the screen star added: “I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.”

Moretz, who had previously described herself as an “advocate and ally” of the LGBT+ community, has two gay brothers, Trevor and Colin, and in 2018 starred in gay conversion therapy drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post, based on the 2012 novel by Emily M Danforth.

Speaking to the BBC at the time, Moretz recalled how she and her siblings were raised in the “very Christian baptist town” of Rome, Georgia.

Chloe Grace Moretz.

“So, when my brothers came out it, was fairly jarring to the community”, she explained. “We were very blessed to have my mother who is incredibly progressive. But, nonetheless, they dealt with a lot of self-hate when they came out.

“And they tried to – which is very common within the community that we grew up in – ‘pray the gay away’ on their own before coming out to the family, which I was unaware of during the time.”

Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump are embarking on a final campaign blitz in key swing states before voting in the US presidential election race closes on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, new research has shown that LGBTQ+ voters in four states could play a vital role in deciding which candidate will enter the Oval Office in January 2025.

