The gorgeous island of Iceland has just been named the safest place in the world to travel to in 2025 thanks to its safe roads, low crime rate, and its high safety rating for LGBTQ+ people, people of colour; and more.

The country has taken the top spot in Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection’s ranking of the safest countries in the world for 2025, reports Travel and Leisure Asia.

Iceland has jumped all the way number one on the list, from a position of #9 last year. Australia came in second thanks to its low crime rate, while Canada, which came first last year, came in at #3. Ireland and Switzerland rounded out the top 5.

The data is generated by surveying large numbers of travellers, and cross referencing their experiences against the Global Peace Index, data from Numbeo, and an average of the GeoSure Global scores of the major cities in each country.

Iceland: A haven for LGBTQ+ tourists

Blue church at the end of a pride inspired rainbow road in Seyðisfjörður, Iceland (Getty)

Iceland has some of the most progressive LGBTQ+ legislation in the world. The country was one of the very first to legalise same sex marriage and adoption; it also allows self-ID for transgender people.

Also, in June 2023, the country passed a historic, trans inclusive conversion therapy ban.

In terms of events and nightlife, you’re spoiled for choice. There’s the annual Reykjavik Pride Parade of course, which will take place from 6-11 August 2025. One of its highlights is the Queer Cruise, which takes you along the coast.

Popular LGBTQ+ venues include Reykjavik’s bustling Kiki Queer Bar, as well as Gaukurinn, which is the oldest bar in Iceland and hosts concerts, drag shows and more.

The university town of Akureyri, known as the “Capital of North Iceland” is also a very inclusive place to visit, with a vibrant arts and cultural scene. It doesn’t have any dedicated LGBTQ+ venues, but it’s a liberal, open-minded destination and its downtown is filled with cute shops, cafes, and restaurants.

Colourful traditional houses in Akureyri Iceland (Getty)

Then there’s the country’s iconic spa culture, of course. No trip to Iceland is complete without a visit to the incredible Blue Lagoon, a geothermal hotspot famous for its bright blue water and rejuvenating white silica mud deposits, which visitors can cover themselves with while they relax with a drink.

You can soak your cares away in the famous Blue Lagoon (Getty)

There are other, cheaper spa options as well – with many municipal pools across Iceland offering access to “hotpots” for around £7: geothermally heated natural hot tubs in varying temperatures. Be warned though, you have to shower fully (and publicly) naked before you’re allowed in any of these healing waters. Don’t be shy!

You can fly direct to Iceland from the UK from London, Manchester, Glasgow and many more airports.