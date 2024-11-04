Marks & Spencer is facing backlash from gender-critical pundits over a new advertising campaign for bras.

The British high street giant, which is well-known for its food and sweet treats such as Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar, was thrust into the centre of a social media storm when a user shared pictures of a poster in the lingerie department, aimed at teenagers buying their first bra, in one of its stores.

The poster showed two smiling teenage girls and one bra, alongside details about the sizes available, and featured the words: “Smart. Strong. Supported. First bras for fearless young things.”

Gender-critical activists took issue with the phrase “young things”, claiming it dehumanised young women.

GB News presenter Bev Turner reposted the images, writing: “Your shop is a crucial part of British identity. You are important and you need to thrive. But this sign dehumanises all young women at the very moment when they must not feel embarrassed or ashamed of their femininity.

“We need to celebrate them becoming adult females, not erase them. It is not the job of our daughters to make confused boys in bras feel better about themselves. I’m truly shocked.”

You may like to watch

Dear @marksandspencer

Your shop is a crucial part of British identity.

You are important and you need to thrive.

But this sign dehumanises all young women at the very moment when they must NOT feel embarrassed or ashamed of their femininity. We need to celebrate them becoming… pic.twitter.com/FjZ1DC7LfA — Bev Turner 🌸 (@beverleyturner) November 1, 2024

Marks & Spencer quickly responded, with a spokesperson saying: “We’re taking this poster down and we’re sorry we got it wrong this time.”

This is not the first time the retailer has faced a backlash over its advertising.

Last year’s festive campaign involved the use of the slogan Love Thismas (Not Thatmas) and focused on striking the balance between doing what we actually enjoy at Christmas, and what we feel obliged to do.

They were soon faced with cries of “go woke, go broke” and accused of “trying to cancel Christmas”.