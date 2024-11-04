Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance has told Joe Rogan that he wouldn’t be surprised if Trump wins the “normal gay guy vote.”

During a podcast interview with the controversial comedian, JD Vance made a number of claims, including that people are adopting a trans identity to reject their “white privilege” and so improve their chances of being accepted into university.

Vance, who was previously one of Trump’s most vociferous critics, even reportedly comparing him to Hitler, also spoke about “normal” gay guys.

“Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if me and Trump won the normal gay guy vote, because again, they just want to be left the hell alone,” he said, going on to hit out at trans youngsters being given gender-affirming care, saying that he believed gay men were opposed to it.

Social media users were quick to mock the idea of “normal” gay guys.

One person claimed it was “rich” and “gross” of the junior senator from Ohio to talk about “normal gay guys” seeing as he has pushed “the idea of being gay is abnormal and immoral.”

It’s rich to hear JD Vance try to talk about “normal gay guys” as if he hasn’t spent years pushing the idea that being gay alone is abnormal and immoral. Now he wants to move the goal post to create divisions within our community. It’s gross. https://t.co/mC6NX47wKh — Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMcDevitt) October 31, 2024

Someone else said: “As a ‘normal gay guy’, I firmly disagree with JD Vance. I believe he means the ‘self-loathing, textbook definition of internalised homophobia gay guy’.”

As a “normal gay guy”, I firmly disagree with JD Vance. I believe he means the “self-loathing, textbook definition of internalized homophobia gay guy.” pic.twitter.com/0sZ1Fa5qd7 — 💙🌒September🌕Rayne🌘💙 (@Lippyaddiction) November 1, 2024

Another joked: “Normal gay guy = gay guys who marry women and have children, like JD Vance.”

Normal gay guy = gay guys who marry women and have children like JD Vance https://t.co/RdnYdyaXVd — Gary Vegas (@TheDonkeyDrip) October 31, 2024

With Americans going to the polls tomorrow (5 November), Vance’s rocky time on the election campaign trail will finally come to an end – one way or the other.

