Joe Rogan’s Netflix comedy special is – unsurprisingly – full of gay and trans ‘jokes’

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s new Netflix comedy special is – unsurprisingly – full of gay and trans “jokes”.

At the start of July, Netflix released a 30-second trailer for the comedian’s first stand-up special on the platform for six years, Burn The Boats. The show is full of gay and trans jokes, including Rogan using slurs for gay and developmentally disabled people.

Rogan takes to the stage at his comedy club in Austin, Texas, and talks extensively about the LGBTQ+ community. “I’m not even remotely homophobic. I’m the opposite, I wish I was gay,” he says, before adding that he misses saying the f-slur.

Joe Rogan’s new comedy special is all you’d imagine it to be. (James Gilbert/Getty)

“I love gay men but I think about gay men the same way I think about mountain lions. I’m happy they’re real but I don’t want to be surrounded by them. They’re a bunch of dudes who fuck dudes. I don’t like my chances.

“They’re not unicorns, they’re just men who f*ck men. And every man who’s ever lived is a shifty cum salesman, OK? One hundred per cent, especially the ones who say they’re not.”

‘I also believe in crazy people’

Rogan, of course, has to mention trans people too, “I fully support your right as an adult to do whatever you want that makes you happy. I believe in freedom and I believe in love. But I also believe in crazy people.”

He goes on to spread misconceptions about transgender women.

“It’s almost like a pervert wizard waved a magic spell on the whole world. ‘With a wave of this wand, you can walk into the women’s locker room with a hard cock, and anybody who complains is a Nazi. Abracadabra’.”

He continues: “And it works Everyone just accepts this new reality, and it’s f**king weird. I think we need standards. You can’t just put lipstick on and now you can s**t in the women’s room.”

Rogan has previously aired anti-vax views and in the special touches on being labelled a conspiracy theorist – by stating several conspiracies including saying: “I think Michelle Obama’s got a dick.”