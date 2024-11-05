Joe Rogan has pulled the most Joe Rogan move ever by endorsing Donald Trump for president.

The 57-year-old podcaster expressed his support for the Republican presidential candidate in a post on social media.

Influenced, he says, by the “great and powerful Elon Musk,” Rogan said that he believed the Tesla and X owner “makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him.”

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” he said, linking to a nearly three-hour interview of Musk for the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Rogan’s endorsement of Trump came just a day before polls were set to open across the US to decide who will become the next president.

The great and powerful @elonmusk.

If it wasn't for him we'd be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.

For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump.

Enjoy the podcast pic.twitter.com/LdBxZFVsLN — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 5, 2024

You may like to watch

Rogan’s endorsement could prove a significant one considering the popularity of his podcast, which has an overwhelmingly male audience. His recent interview with Donald Trump in October garnered over 45 million views online, while his interview with JD Vance has gained 14 million.

The self-described comedian’s past comments on marginalised groups, especially LGBTQ+ people, should make it no surprise that he has endorsed the 78-year-old former president.

Since hosting the Joe Rogan Experience, which is the number one podcast on Spotify, Rogan has spread several conspiracy theories and perpetuated harmful stereotypes about the LGBTQ+ community and particularly trans people.

In 2022, he used an episode of the podcast to go on an anti-trans tirade against Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, spreading false claims around her win at an NCAA swimming competition and repeatedly misgendering her.

A Netflix comedy special he hosted in August, meanwhile, was filled to the brim with anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-trans “jokes,” including a moment where he admitted he missed saying the f-slur.

While his views on LGBTQ+ people, as well as several other political beliefs, closely align with Trump, Rogan has been hesitant to support him in the past.

Previously, the podcast said he would “probably” vote for Senator Bernie Sanders during the 2020 Democratic nominee elections ahead of the presidential race, while having also shown his support for controversial politician Robert Kennedy Jr.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.