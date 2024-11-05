Trans player Noa-Lynn van Leuven is set to play three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen in the Grand Slam of Darts, ahead of her history-making appearance in the World Championships at the end of the year.

Van Leuven, who will become the first trans player to take part in the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Championship, at Alexandra Palace in December, has qualified for the Grand Slam – her debut in the competition – through her placing in the PDC Women’s Order of Merit. She will be the first trans player to appear in a televised PDC tournament against men, with the tournament airing live on Sky Sports.

The opening games are played in group stages and Van Leuven faces Dutchman van Gerwen, currently ranked number three in the world, first, before taking on “The Flying Scotsman” Gary Anderson, who is a former world number one, and qualifier Ryan Joyce.

The opening matches will take place in Wolverhampton on Saturday (9 November), with knockouts starting on 13 November and the final four days later.

PDC’s policy on trans darts players upheld as ‘fair

The PDC’s chief executive, Matthew Porter, has defended its policy on trans darts players, describing it as fair.

”Noa-Lynn’s started to achieve more success in recent years, hence the opposition to her has become more vocal, which is the way of the world,” he said, according to Sky News. “Again, it’s something we respect but ultimately we have a policy in place and it’s one that we’re comfortable with.”

You may like to watch

The PDC’s website highlights that its governing body, the Darts Regulation Authority (DRA), encourages mixed-gender events in darts with the only exceptions being the Women’s Series and Women’s Matchplay.

The DRA Trans and Gender Diverse Policy calls for trans and non-binary players to be treated with respect, welcomed as any other member and accepted “in the gender they present”.

Van Leuven hounded with abuse

Van Leuven, who previously opened up about not wanting to leave her home because of the online abuse she had faced, transitioned in 2021.

She made headlines in May after her British opponent, Deta Hedman, forfeited a quarter-final match at the Denmark Open. That resulted in the Dutch star being hounded with abuse.

Van Leuven said Hedman’s decision was particularly frustrating because she doesn’t believe there’s “really a difference between men and women” in darts.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.