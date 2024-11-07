HRT for menopause does not impact life expectancy, health assessment body rules

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has informed GPs that hormone replacement therapy (HRT) does not affect life expectancy.

Nice, which is part of the Department for Health, has updated its guidance on menopause, saying HRT, which is a treatment option, is safe to use.

Following analysis of data links between HRT and conditions such as heart disease, strokes, some cancers and dementia, the organisation concluded that the therapy has no bearing on how long an individual lives.

The guidance, which covers women, trans men and non-binary people registered female at birth, does, however, point out that there are some increased risks linked to HRT.

These include a slightly higher risk of dementia in women who take HRT after the age of 65. The risk of women contracting breast cancer also rose slightly.

‘HRT can provide huge benefits’

On the flip side, HRT can slightly reduce the risk of fractures associated with bone conditions such as osteoporosis, according to Dr Marie Anne Ledingham, a consultant clinical adviser at Nice.

“The risks are very low in the population and HRT can provide huge benefits at a very difficult point in many women’s lives,” the BBC reported her saying.

HRT replaces the hormones oestrogen or progestogen, or both, when periods stop, and can be taken in pill form or topically. It is also an important part of gender-affirming treatment for many transgender and non-binary people.

Nice also recommended cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) as a treatment option alongside HRT, or in place of it, depending on the patient’s circumstances.

The updated guidelines followed draft advice, published late last year, which sparked controversy for suggesting that CBT could replace HRT.

In 2023, a report showed that gender-affirming care, which can include taking hormones, caused a 50 per cent fall in incidences of depression within the study group, and brought about a 55 per cent reduction in suicidal thoughts.

Paul Carruthers, a nurse consultant at the Gender Plus Hormone Clinic, previously told PinkNews: “No medication is 100 per cent without risks and, like any medical treatment, taking it involves weighing the potential benefits against the risks.

“It’s crucial for individuals considering hormone treatment to discuss their medical history, risk factors and concerns with a healthcare provider who can give individualised guidance.”

