Robbie Williams announces 2025 UK and European tour dates

Robbie Williams has announced UK and European tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer has confirmed details of a headline tour, with arena and stadium shows planned across Europe next summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 15 November via ticketmaster.co.uk / eventim.de.

The tour will begin in Edinburgh at Murrayfield Stadium on 31 May and head to London, Manchester, Bath before shows in mainland Europe.

This includes the likes of Paris, Barcelona, Berlin, Stockholm, Prague, Budapest and finishing up in Helsinki on 20 September.

It’ll be in support of his album, Better Man, which will be released on 26 December, a day after the release of the film of the same name, and features re-recorded versions of songs from William’s catalogue.

The biopic tells the story of the singer’s life, from his early days in childhood to his success with boyband Take That, as well as his solo career.

Williams stars in the film – but as a reimagined CGI monkey version of himself.

In a statement director Michael Gracey revealed how this came to be: “Robbie would say things like, ‘I’m up the back dancing like a monkey’.

“After a while, I thought, ‘wouldn’t it be amazing to represent Robbie as a monkey in the film?’ Because Robbie is telling this story – and that’s how he sees himself.”

Earlier this year Williams headlined BST Hyde Park for the second time, performing hits including “Rock DJ”, “Feel”, “Kids”, “She’s The One” and “Angels”.

He also played shows in Germany and Spain, but an upcoming tour would mark his first since the XXV Tour, which wrapped up in Australia in 2023.

Below you can find out everything we know about Robbie Williams tickets for his upcoming tour.

How do I get Robbie Williams presale tickets?

Fans who pre-order his album Better Man from the official store here will receive early access to tickets.

You’ll need to do this before 6pm GMT on 12 November to receive presale access. You’ll be sent a unique link to access tickets early from 10am on 13 November.

They’ll then go on general sale from 10am local time on 15 November via ticketmaster.co.uk / eventim.de.