Much-loved gay DJ and hairstylist dies following violent robbery in Washington DC

A beloved gay DJ and hairstylist has tragically died while in intensive care, following a robbery in Washington DC, though local police say they’re not treating it as an LGBTQ+ hate crime.

The police said Bryan “The Barber” Smith died on Thursday (7 November).

He was found near gay bar Uproar after performing at an event called HellBENT at a club on the night of the attack. Family and close friends said on GoFundMe page that he had suffered a severe head injury and been in a coma.

More than $56,500 (£43,500) has been raised so far and the GoFundMe’s organiser said: “The money will be invaluable in alleviating any financial burden on his family during this time. The immediacy of this community rising up and showing love is the exact show of strength we need, and will continue to require of one another.”

An official report into the cause of, and circumstances surrounding, Smith’s death is being dealt with by the Northern Virginia Medical Examiner’s office, according to Washington DC police. “Once we have more information, we’ll be putting that out,” spokesperson Thomas Lynch told the Washington Blade.

“The ongoing investigation has determined that the man was robbed by two suspects.”

You may like to watch

Police are investigating the incident as a robbery, saying there was no indication that it was hate motivated.

Although considered a largely safe city in terms of crime rates, Washington DC has its share of violent incidents. In 2021, for example, a trans woman was stabbed in the head in Washington DC at a laundrette.

Disturbing video footage captured the moment three assailants – a man and two women – cornered the victim before pouncing on her, punching and kicking her and throwing her against a washing machine.

The attack took place at the Capital Laundry Mat in Washington DC’s Kingman Park neighbourhood on 6 June 2021. According to FOX 15 DC, police arrived at the scene to find the trans woman bleeding profusely. She claimed that the three attackers lobbed anti-LGBTQ+ slurs at her during the brawl.



