Raye to headline All Points East festival in 2025

Raye has been announced as the latest headliner for the 2025 edition of All Points East festival – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform at London’s Victoria Park on 23 August, with a full lineup to be announced in the coming months.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am GMT on 15 November via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The announcement comes after a huge year for the singer, which saw her win a record breaking six awards at the 2024 Brits, including Artist and Album of the Year.

You may like to watch

She also recently received three Grammy nominations, including Songwriter of the Year and Best New Artist.

Fans can expect to hear material from her debut album, My 21st Century Blues during the All Points East show.

This includes the likes of “Escapism”, “Flip a Switch”, “Black Mascara” and “Worth It” as well as hit single “Prada”.

She performed one-off shows at the Royal Albert Hall and O2 Arena alongside a live orchestra in support of the album.

Plus she also embarked on a sold-out tour across Europe and North America, with the 2025 London show giving fans another chance to hear the album live.

Ahead of Raye tickets going on sale for her All Points East headline show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do All Points East tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am GMT on 15 November via Ticketmaster.

American Express Cardmembers can book via the Amex presale from 11am GMT on 12 November. This can be accessed via axs.com and you’ll need to use your Amex card during checkout.

An All Points East presale takes place from 10am GMT on 14 November. This can be accessed by signing up via allpointseastfestival.com.

What’s the 2025 lineup?