Sugababes confirmed as second headliner for Brighton Pride 2025

Iconic noughties girlband Sugababes have been confirmed as the second headliner for Brighton Pride 2025.

Brighton Pride’s festival Pride on the Park is set to have an unmissable lineup this year, with “Fantasy” hitmaker and LGBTQ+ ally Mariah Carey headlining on Saturday 2 August, and “Push The Button” singers Sugababes headlining on Sunday 3 August.

The Brit Award-winning trio will play hits such as “Round Round”, “About You Now”, and the one that started it all – 2000’s top-ten hit, “Overload”.

They made an iconic comeback – as the original lineup of Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena, and Siobhan Donaghy – by re-releasing their 2000 debut album One Touch in 2021, before performing an incredibly popular set at Glastonbury in 2022.

Mariah Carey will finally take to the Brighton Pride stage five years after Covid-19 scuppered her planned 2020 set. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty)

The performance set the stage for their biggest sold-out UK tour, a sold-out London O2 Arena show, and their first new music in a decade.

At the end of 2022, the group dropped their album The Lost Tapes – a collection of songs that were leaked as demos in 2013.

The group previously reunited under the name ‘Mutya Keisha Siobhan’, but earned the rights to the ‘Sugababes’ name in 2019.

‘Their catalogue of hits is undeniable’

Managing Director Paul Kemp said of the Sugababes participation in the event: “We can’t wait to welcome the Sugababes to Brighton & Hove Pride.

“They’re over two decades into their career and sound effortlessly cool, more energised and better than ever! Their catalogue of hits is undeniable and their show on the main stage will be the perfect way to close out 2025’s weekend of Pride celebrations.”

Over the years, Brighton Pride has welcomed a slew of pop’s biggest stars to its main stage, including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Kylie Minogue, and, last year, Girls Aloud.

Mariah Carey was announced as the Saturday headliner least week, with Brighton Pride reviving their plan to have her headline in 2020. The queer celebration had to be pulled due to the spread of Covid-19.

Tickets for pre-sale tickets here, with sales beginning on Thursday 20 February at 10am GMT.

