Anti-trans news and opinion site Reduxx has blamed its Patreon being shut down on “rabid trans activists”.

The online publication, which purports to be “pro-woman” and “pro-child safeguarding,” said it had lost its primary source of income after the donation page was closed down.

An archived example of its Patreon, which was shared with PinkNews, revealed that a monthly donation tier, titled “Clown World Trapeze Artist,” offered a “keychain” which could be used as a weapon.

The item, which comes with a fabric loop that reads “not on my watch,” is a pair of spiked brass knuckles typically sold in dropshipping stores (companies that sell from websites without keeping stocks), and is clearly labelled as a ‘sef-defence weapon’.

Despite this, the tier says: “We can’t tell you what it’s for! But it’s great for um… protection… when you’re walking through a dark parkade [car park].”

Patreon specifically prohibits the selling or distribution of bladed and edged weapons, including swords, daggers, knives and bayonets.

However, on Monday (11 November), instead of acknowledging that the tier breached Patreon’s guidelines, Reduxx blamed transgender people.

“Last week, some rabid trans activists organised a mass-report campaign to have Reduxx banned on Patreon, and, unfortunately, Patreon bent the knee,” they claimed. “With that, we lost the primary source of recurring monthly donations.”

The organisation then said they were shutting down, before immediately retracting the statement and writing that this is what “they’d like us to say”, adding: “Ultimately, we would do this work if we had not one penny coming in.

“Trying to get us booted off of every platform with the intention of shutting us up is a fruitless endeavour.”

Reduxx is notorious for its anti-trans reporting and opinion.

During this summer’s Olympics in Paris they shared claims about the biology of Algerian boxer and gold medal winner Imane Khelif.

The claims came from a leaked medical assessment, which alleged that Khelif underwent MRI scans and genetic testing. The final summary of the report concluded that Khelif was a cis woman – which Reduxx ignored.