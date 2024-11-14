Trump picks anti-LGBTQ+ Republicans Tulsi Gabbard and Matt Gaetz for top roles

US president-elect Donald Trump has tapped Matt Gaetz for attorney general and Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence.

A week on from the Republican’s crushing win over Democrat Kamala Harris in the presidential election he has been busy appointing key supporters to top roles in his administration, including tech billionaire Elon Musk and South Dakota governor Kristi Noem.

His latest taps are GOP Florida representative Gaetz and Democrat-turned-Republican Gabbard.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States,” Trump said on Truth Social, adding Gaetz is a “deeply gifted and tenacious attorney”.

He continued: “Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department.”

He has previously said he disagreed with the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling and voted against the Equality Act.

When selecting Gabbard, Trump said she “has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans”.

As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties – She is now a proud Republican!

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!” He went on to say.

Despite her Democrat background, Gabbard does not have the best track record on LGBTQ+ rights.

In the early 2000s she spoke out against equal marriage, describing those who wanted same-sex marriage to be legalised as “homosexual extremists”. These are views she said she changed her mind on and she went on to be a member of the House LGBT Equality Caucus.

Gabbard has also supported Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and banning trans women from female sports.