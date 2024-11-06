Donald Trump has won the 2024 US election, marking a return to the White House both for himself and the Republican Party.

Trump, who had already declared victory over Kamala Harris after being projected to win key swing states, had his victory confirmed when he surpassed 270 electoral college votes after being projected to win the state of Wisconsin.

The former president is currently on course to win all seven swing states.

The polls heading into election day were the closest in half a century and made for one of the tightest races for decades.

Trump’s win over Democrat nominee Kamala Harris sees him replace Joe Biden as president, with his running mate JD Vance stepping into the role of vice-president – the position held Harris during the Biden administration.

His victory will see the no-longer-former president return to the oval office after a four-year absence, having lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. It was a loss that resulted in MAGA extremists, led by Trump and his allies, pushing the conspiracy theory that the election had been “stolen”, leading to rioters storming the Capitol building on 6 January.

More than 1,000 people were arrested for their involvement and many hundreds have been found guilty and handed jail sentences, including members of far right groups like the Proud Boys and The Oath Keepers.