The Kelly Clarkson Show praised for marking Trans Awareness Week

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been praised for marking Trans Awareness Week by championing the coming out story of a trans woman.

On Wednesday (13 November) The Kelly Clarkson Show host, Kelly Clarkson, honoured the important week-long event by speaking with Jenna Tea, a trans woman from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tea recently went viral on social media after she shared how she came out to her “kind and accepting” grandma. “It doesn’t matter to me,” her grandma said in the clip. “Whoever is in there, I love.”

Clarkson said to Tea, who appeared virtually on the episode, “Every time I hear [your grandma’s voice] I cry. It was the most beautiful thing, it was so sweet.”

“She’s always been super supportive of me,” Tea revealed. “First I came out as gay, and then I came out as a drag queen, hence all of the clothing behind me!”

Tea told the audience how her grandmother attends every single one of her drag performances and is “always tipping the drag queens”, which was “so beautiful” to experience.

“But one day, I went to her house and I was wearing a dress and the topic came up,” Tea explained of how she came out as trans to her grandma. “She just started saying all of those sweet things. So I pressed record and she had no idea, and I captured that really beautiful moment.”

Tea explained that a lot of older people have responded to the video saying that they resonate with her story, as well as young people. “It really shows hope,” she explained. “I think hope, especially right now in the world we’re living in, is really important.

“I would just say, hope and being your most authentic self is what we have, and what we should hold onto right now,” Tea concluded.

Following the interview, Clarkson has been applauded for shedding light on a positive trans story, especially given President-Elect Donald Trump’s terrifying election win and what that could mean for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Kelly, this is huge that you’re doing this on your show, especially right now,” one fan rightly noted on TikTok. Another echoed: “So glad to see Kelly talking about Trans Awareness Week and uplifting trans stories! That’s so important, especially now.”

A third added: “Thank you for speaking out and standing up for the trans community. we love you.”

If this story has affected you, call the LGBT National Help Centre on 888 843 4564 Monday-Friday 1 pm-9 pm Pacific Time or 4 pm-Midnight Eastern Time or on Saturdays 9 am-2 pm Pacific Time or Noon-5 pm Eastern Time.