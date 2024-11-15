A mod for the video game Webfishing will allow players to connect it with their Bluetooth butt plugs. Yes, really.

The popular hangout video game, which was released in October, has quickly become one of the most popular games on the PC marketplace Steam, reaching an all-time peak of 23,966 players.

Not only has the game been praised for its cosy, relaxing gameplay and serene vibes, but also for its capability for players to add custom content, known as “mods”, to the game.

While most mods include content such as gameplay tweaks or aesthetic changes, one mod allows players to make the game a lot less relaxing – but arguably more exciting.

Shared in a viral tweet by user Anna Arar, the “WebfishingButtplug” mod reportedly allows players to add Buttplug.io integration.

Buttplug.io is an open-source software project which allows users to connect their sex toys to their PC and create custom commands to change the vibration features on the device when certain criteria are met.

Yes, really.

“I don’t expect anyone to actually use this, but I hope it’s helpful for you regardless!” the mod’s description reads.

Features of the mod include a basic vibration feature when a player begins the fishing minigame. The vibration intensity reportedly increases while “mashing” the buttons in-game.

If Webfishing isn’t your sort of thing, then don’t fear, Buttplug.io comes prepared with mods and applications for hundreds of types of software.

Games on the list include Counter-Strike 2, Overwatch 2, Final Fantasy XIV, and even Minecraft. Users can also use the software to sync vibrations with music and desktop sounds

Buttplug.io is also not the only program for adding butt plug compatibility to games. Games like Lethal Company and Team Fortress 2 have unique, fan-made haptic feedback mods which can connect to Bluetooth sex toys.

The Lethal Company mod, called “LethalVibrations” has been downloaded by over 83,000 people and is still regularly updated to this day. Hey, whatever floats your boat – we’re not judging (much).