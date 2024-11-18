Katy Perry announces UK dates on her ‘Lifetimes Tour’

Katy Perry has announced details of a UK tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop star will headline arenas across the UK as part of her Lifetimes World Tour, marking her first shows in eight years.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 22 November via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 7 October in Glasgow and head to Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham.

She’ll finish up the run with a night at London’s O2 Arena on 13 October.

You may like to watch

THE LIFETIMES TOUR

UK 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

October 2025



Presale Tickets ➡️ 20 Nov

General Onsale ➡️ 22 Novhttps://t.co/VoZK5zdJ18



xx pic.twitter.com/ajzugBQdWh — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 18, 2024

It follows up the news of shows in Australia and South America in 2025, which saw multiple dates added due to demand.

She’ll headline shows in the likes of Mexico City, Monterry, Guadalajara, Santiago, Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo.

While the Australian leg of the tour includes the likes of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

The Lifetimes Tour is in support of her seventh studio album, 143, which features the tracks “Lifetimes”, “Woman’s World” and “I’m His, He’s Mine”.

Fans can also expect to hear some of her biggest hits during the show, including the likes of “Teenage Dream”, “Roar”, “I Kissed a Girl” and “Firework”.

Ahead of Katy Perry tickets going on sale for her 2025 UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Katy Perry tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on 22 November via Ticketmaster.

A presale takes place from 10am on 20 November. Fans can sign up at aegpresents.co.uk/event/katy-perry. Just choose your preferred date and sign up via email, and you’ll be sent a unique presale link.

For other presales taking place across the week, including venue presales, you can check your local listing below.