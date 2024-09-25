Katy Perry has announced her Lifetimes Tour dates in Australia. Here’s how you can get your hands on tickets for her Australian tour.

The “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” hitmaker hasn’t had the best start to her 143 era, given the backlash she received for working with controversial producer Dr. Luke on her new album – not to mention the cryptic response she gave about choosing to work with him.

Nonetheless, the singer is hot off the heels of her momentous Video Vanguard Award win at the Video Music Awards 2024 and took to Instagram on 24 September to announce the launch of her The Lifetimes Tour dates.

Officially heading Down Under to start her tour, Perry wrote: “Super keen to start the rollout of the THE LIFETIMES TOUR by officially announcing the Australia shows.

“143 is a party and you’re all invited! Stoked to see you in June 2025. Get ready for a high-energy singalong to alllllll your faves.”

The tour includes two dates at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, which is the main venue used for the Australian Open – the first Grand Slam annual tennis tournament.

Other stops on the first leg of the tour include Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre, and Perth’s RAC Arena.

The tour is in support of Perry’s seventh studio album, 143. The album dropped on 20 September and is so far the worst-reviewed album since 2011.

You can find everything you need to know about Katy Perry’s tour below, including dates, ticket prices and more.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

9 June – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney – tickets

12 June – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne – tickets

13 June – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne – tickets

17 June – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane – tickets

22 June – RAC Arena, Perth – tickets

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Katy Perry’s Australian tour will be available at 10 am local time on 4 October, via Ticketek.

There are a number of presales taking place this week, including the Telstra Plus Pre-Sale between 10 am on 27 September and 8 am on 1 October for Telstra customers.

There is also a Universal Music Fan Pre-Sale between 10 am 27 September and 11:59 pm on 29 September for fans who pre-order 143 on any format from The Sound of Vinyl AU before 10 am AEST on 26 September. They will then receive a pre-sale link and a unique access code.

Further pre-sales are starting from 1 October onwards, via Snaffle, Foxtel and the Teg Dainty/MyTicketek Pre-Sale.

For all of the presale details you can head to Ticketek to find out more.

How much are tickets?

It’s been confirmed that tickets are priced at the following for Katy Perry’s Australian shows: