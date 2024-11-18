Stormy Daniels tells PinkNews why For the Love of DILFs season three is the ‘Daddy show’, the big problem she had with welcoming the Drag Race‘s hilarious Willam as a guest star – and that recent election coverage with Boris Johnson.

When Daniels sits down to talk about season three of For the Love of Dilfs, there’s a giant, orange-coloured, bad toupée-wearing, convicted felon-shaped elephant in the room.

It’s 7 November, which for anyone not putting two and two together, is a mere 24 hours after Donald J Trump had called his victory against Kamala Harris in the US presidential election. For Stormy, whose life became inextricably tangled with Trump’s when in it emerged in 2018 that she had been paid $130,000 by his lawyer to keep quiet about an alleged affair with the former president, there’s a very real feeling of “numbness” about what term two of the “Cheeto” in the White House means.

“Are we really surprised?” she asks. “You know how hard it is to get that orange dust off your hands. It gets everywhere, and apparently the metaphor sticks.”

Trump’s cult followers have already changed Stormy’s life. She’s speaking from an RV mobile home, “on the run” and “from an undisclosed location” due to having her home address leaked for testifying against Trump. As for the future, she admits: “I don’t have a lot of hope right now.”

The night before speaking to PinkNews, Daniels appeared on Channel 4’s election coverage alongside former Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson – who got ‘kicked off the show‘ for continuously plugging his new book.

“I mean, there was no talking to him,” Stormy laughs. “You sort of talk at him, but he doesn’t listen. And you try to hope that a bird doesn’t fly out [of his hair] and peck your eyes out. It was all surreal.”

Stormy Daniels in For The Love of DILFs (Provided)

Masterfully, Stormy manages to turn a question about Boris Johnson into an answer about For the Love of DILFs – which is, after all, why we’re here. And boy, oh boy (and daddy), is it equally surreal. But family, the former adult film star tells us, can be found in the strangest of places.

“Three out of four first people that messaged me on whatever day of Armageddon we’re in, were people that I met on the For the Love of DILFs. And that speaks volumes to the character of the show, and to the people that I’ve worked with and the people I’ve met there. They messaged me before my own family members did.”

Stormy freely admits she’s “concerned about the future of the show” under the new Trump administration (“Is it even going to be legal?”) – but we should also take a moment to recap the premise of For the Love of DILFs.

The OUTtv original’s third season follows two groups of singles – ‘Daddies’ and ‘Himbos’ – as they pack their bags and move into a brand new DILF Mansion in search of love.

The groups live together and try to find their ‘one’ – with a cash investment for the winning couple. Stormy Daniels lives with the group, and serves as both host and relationship advisor throughout the highs and lows of their journeys, from first kisses to blistering break-ups. And it’s as bonkers as it sounds.

There have also been some changes between seasons two and three: “We’ve got the biggest age difference between season three and some of the previous [partnernships]” Stormy says. “There’s a lot of differences, but the daddies are a little more daddy-esque… This time, it’s the Daddy show.” Sign us up.

Stormy Daniels in For the Love of DILFs (Provided)

One example of it being ‘The Daddy Show’ is when a contestant named Robert, who is jacked (like, really jacked), is introduced towards the end of season three’s premiere.

We get the classic reality TV beats in Robert’s VTs, with the older gentleman referencing his former wife. The producer asks Robert when he came out, to which he replies that his coming out process is appearing on For the Love of DILFs. Now that’s a gag, right?

“There were a couple of things that happened, like Robert’s coming out, that when they were happening, I looked at the show producers, p*ssed. I was like, ‘There’s no way this is real. How come nobody told me? You guys promised that this wasn’t going to be fake, because it was so jaw-dropping.'” Stormy explains.

“And then I saw the look on their face, and I was like, oh sh*t. They didn’t know about this either.”

And aside from being really good television, the representation of those stories for viewers, and what it means for Stormy to be a part of them, is not lost on her.

“It was such an impactful, life changing, moment; I don’t know how else to describe it. Robert is very brave, and he did that because he was brave, and he wanted to put out there what it’s really like.

“And I can’t imagine that when that airs, that it’s not gonna open so many conversations for the viewers and their situations. And to me, that is true bravery, and that is what the show is about.”

Stormy Daniels in For The Love of DILFs (Provided)

The end of episode one also gives a sizzling reel of the remainder of For the Love of DILFs‘ third season, teasing the viewer with a hospital trip for one contestant, love triangles galore and even a guest spot from Drag Race firebrand Willam.

“She was so funny,” Stormy says before joking, “Which I don’t like. I need to have a conversation. I’m putting it in my contract for the next season, if we get to do another one, that they’re not allowed to book anybody funnier than me.”

It would seem strange not to cap off the interview by contextualising what the unashamedly gay show might look like for audiences in Trump’s America, Part II. But in typical Stormy fashion, there’s gravitas mixed with the knowledge that, yeah, she’s hosting a show about Daddies and Himbos.

“I’m particularly concerned about my friends who were not born in this country. I’m particularly worried about my friends who are people of colour and the gay community, which is, when you think about it, pretty my entire For the Love of DILFs family,” she says.

“But I feel honoured to host this show. That’s the only word I can think of.”

For The Love of DILFs premieres on OUTflix on 26 November.

