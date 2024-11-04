Wicked stars Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum have learnt what a “zaddy” is, while on a press tour for the movie.

The Wicked publicity train is going full-steam ahead, with new trailers, posters and sneak peeks of the screen adaptation of the musical, which also stars Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang and Cynthia Erivo, dropping seemingly every day.

Add to that the first round of press junkets from the Australian premiere on Sunday (3 November), and we’ve got our first viral-slash-thirst moment of the press tour.

After Pedestrian TV‘s Laura Masia called Fellow Travelers star Bailey a “zaddy” and Jurassic Park favourite Goldblum a “daddy”, Bailey got down to the business of explaining the term to his cast mate.

“You’re a big time zaddy,” Bailey told him, before adding: “Actually, what does zaddy mean?”

Masia defined the term as “an elder gentlemen who is really charismatic and dresses really nicely,” to which Bailey responded: “I’m a daddy. I’m a very young daddy.”

You may like to watch

Jonatha Bailey joked that he had “nine children” and was, as his fellow Wicked star put it, “fertile as the Nile delta”, before clearing things up by saying: “The only baby I gave birth to is this film.”

We’d like suggest that the roles be reversed, and that the gay Bridgerton heartthrob is more of a zaddy than Goldblum, who is almost undeniably a daddy.

Starring Erivo, Grande, Bailey and Yang alongside Michelle Yeoh, Goldblum and more, Wicked is set to be released on 22 November in the United States.

Wicked Part Two is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2025.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.