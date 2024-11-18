A new queer trend appears to have taken over TikTok, namely, lesbian vampire nails.

While Halloween is well in the past for another year, vampires continue to be popular when it comes to nails, with people getting pointed nail extensions on their thumb, index finger and pinky, but keeping their middle and ring-finger nails short.

This creates the effect of vampire teeth because it looks like two pointed incisors and two normal front teeth.

Many of the nails shown on TikTok are also painted to look like teeth dripping with blood. or just using black and red which are popular colours for goth and vampire-obsessed sub-cultures.

But where do lesbians come in to this?

@vampiregiulia Iesbian vampires need to do their nails like this. they’re so messy but who cares🧛🏻‍♀️ ♬ original sound – 🥀🏰🦇𝔊𝔦𝔲𝔩𝔦𝔞

Well, many lesbians and queer people also get manicures where finger nails (either the index and middle or the middle and ring fingers) are short while the rest have lengthy extensions.

This allows LGBTQ+ people to safely perform digital penetration during sex. Long nails can cause injury or discomfort to their partner’s vulva or vagina. The “two short nails” style is often seen as a way of presenting yourself as queer without explicitly saying so.

There are many videos referring to lesbian vampire nails on social media platform, some of which have been viewed hundreds of thousands times while one has more than three million views. One TikToker posted a video recounting her experience at a nail salon where she asked for two short nails, to which the technician responded with: “Oh like vampire teeth?”

Another TikToker actively called her nail style “lesbian vampire nails” because they were painted black with dark red tips and her middle and ring-finger nails were shorter than the others.

A third person showed off her nails in a video, with writing over the top which read: “I got vampire nails for Halloween and to confuse straight people. If you know, you know.”

Lesbians and vampires also have a long history of being paired, with lesbians having ground-breaking representation in vampire novels and films at times when sapphic sexuality was not widely accepted. So this trend is definitely fitting, in more ways than one.

