Look-a-like contests appear to be autumn’s hottest trend, with competitions for Jeremy Allen White, Paul Mescal and Timothée Chalamet doppelgangers taking place across the world.

But the quest to find One Direction star Zayn Malik’s double in the New York borough of Brooklyn didn’t seem to go as smoothly as the organisers probably had hoped with the people online divided over the winner – not to mention a lesbian finishing as runner-up.

Despite the talent on offer, social media users were unsure of the contestants’ resemblance to the former One Direction star, with one Reddit user asking: “Are the lookalikes in the park with us right now?”

Another said: “Need a chat with the judges, because what?”

The winners of the Zayn Malik lookalike contest. pic.twitter.com/bmgyRTbp2M — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2024

While those conversations raged, the lesbian who came second, Selin Ceren, proved that you don’t have to be a straight man to achieve success in these competitions.

“I think you should vote for me because these lookalike contests are very male-dominated,” she told the crowd ahead of the vote.

Ceren – whose bio reads “resident lesbian heartthrob of nyc” – seemed delighted by the result, posting on X/Twitter: “More people in my DMs congratulating me for placing in a Zayn Malik lookalike contest than when I got my master’s degree.”

Elsewhere, Timothée Chalamet fans were left gobsmacked at the actor’s lookalike contest, when the star himself turned up.

In the weeks since then, dozens of Dev Patels descended on San Francisco, while a Paul Mescal double won €20 (£17/$21) in Dublin.

And the madness doesn’t look like ending any time soon, with another Mescal contest in East London on Thursday (21 November) promising “mescalita” cocktails and mullet haircuts.

