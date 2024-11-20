A lesbian has moaned about LGBTQ+ people “turning their backs” on her after she voted for Donald Trump, a decision that doesn’t make her “anti-gay”, she insisted.

Following Trump’s victory in the presidential election, the LGBTQ+ community has been worried about what his second term in office could mean for their rights.

Equal marriage rights are one of the concerns, with one Iowa chaplain choosing to help couples plan their weddings before Trump returns to the White House on 20 January 2025.

Concerns around Project 2025 are also rife, with many believing it will be the manifesto for Trump’s second term. The hard-line right-wing blueprint for the next four years threatens to shred the rights and advancements of the LGBTQ+ community.

‘It’s very painful’

But while many have voiced their concerns, Los Angeles lesbian Tanya Tsikanovsky voted for Trump, and now claims other LGBTQ+ people were shunning her.

“The queer people have turned their backs on me, and I’m queer so it’s very painful,” she told LA Fox affiliate KMSP.

You may like to watch

Tsikanovsky said she voted for Democrats Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in the previous two general elections. “I was absolutely that person who would say if you’re a Trump supporter, I don’t want you in my life,” she insisted.

But she changed her views following campus protests against the Israel’s war in Gaza, which made her become a vocal Republican.

‘It’s disgusting someone can push me out’

Backing Trump openly on social media, led to “50 unfollows right away”, she claimed.

“Ever since I publicly said I was voting for Trump, I am no longer welcome in [LGBTQ+] social spheres. If there was a birthday party I was invited to, I’m no longer able to attend. It’s disgusting someone can push me out of something [like this]. They liked me two weeks ago, now they don’t. Just because I voted for someone.”

She said of other LGBTQ+ people’s concerns regarding the president-elect: “I was a lesbian under the Trump presidency before and my rights haven’t changed,” and adding that she wasn’t anti-LGBTQ+.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

